The Arts Barn Handcrafted Holiday Items

Posted 9:30 am, December 1, 2018, by

The Arts Barn in Schuylkill Haven offers a wide selection of beautiful artisan items for your holiday gift giving.  They have ornaments, clothing accessories, food items, jewelry, wall art and more.  All items are made by Pennsylvania artists.

