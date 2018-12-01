Teddy Bear Drive at ESU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Santa headed to Monroe County on Saturday for the annual Teddy Bear Drive at East Stroudsburg University.

The event is put on every year by the ESU Student Senate. The group works throughout the fall accepting donations to give out gifts to underprivileged families throughout the county.

"It's heartwarming to me to spend some time with the families and give back. There's kids here who came last year who remember this building specifically for this event," said Darian Cruz, vice president of student center.

This was the 19th year for the event in Monroe County.