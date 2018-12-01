State Police Looking for Two Men Who Fought with Game Commission Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police are searching for two men who they say fought with a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer who was hurt and taken to the hospital in Schuylkill County.

State police say the two men were on ATVs near Saint Clair around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators say the Game Commission officer responded for a possible hunting violation in the woods along Peach Mountain Road. When the officer started questioning the men, it got physical. The officer fired his gun, and the men took off on their ATVs.

One of the suspects is in his 50s or 60s with long gray hair and a gray goatee tied with rubber bands. The other man is also in his 50s or 60s with gray facial hair. They were riding on a white and silver ATV and a yellow and black ATV.

Troopers did not say how badly the Game Commission officer was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Schuylkill County at 570-754-4600.