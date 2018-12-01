Santa Visits Kids at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Santa visited Wilkes-Barre Saturday.

He spent some time with kids at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, who were enjoying some entertainment and Christmas crafts.

The event, which is sponsored by the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Auxiliary, is the organization's way of giving back to the community.

"To see the smiles on the kids' faces made all of our time and effort worthwhile, and they're just so happy to get their face painted, have a snack, make a craft, and to sit on Santa's lap. It's priceless," said Laine Martin, Geisinger Wyoming Vally Auxiliary.

Each child in attendance also took home a gift donated by the Northeast Federation of Clubs.