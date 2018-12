Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was a busy day for Santa in Lackawanna County.

The annual Santa Train made its way from Carbondale to the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton on Saturday, making several stops along the way.

At each stop, Santa greeted crowds of families, waiting with hot chocolate in hand.

This was the 22nd year for the train tradition in Lackawanna County.