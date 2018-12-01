Ray Melnikoff Leads Lackawanna Trail to State Title Game

Behind 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Lackawanna Tail sophomore fullback Ray Melnikoff led the Lions to a 24-14 win over Juniata Valley, and a berth in the PIAA "A" Championship.

