One Dead, Three Firefighters Hurt in Dalton Fire

DALTON, Pa. -- One man is dead and three firefighters hurt after flames destroyed a home in Lackawanna County.

Firefighters say both they and family members tried to get the man out of the home but to no avail.

Flames broke out just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the home on Main Street in Dalton.

The Lackawanna County coroner tells Newswatch 16 a 31-year-old man was killed in the fire.

Dalton's assistant fire chief says when crews arrived, the house was already full of flames. They believe the fire started near the home's gas meter. That was followed by an explosion.

The coroner says the victim had medical problems that confined him to a bed. First his family, then firefighters made attempts to get him out of the burning home, but the fire spread too quickly.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate the fire.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross says the organization is helping four people who need food, clothing, and somewhere to stay.