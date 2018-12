× High-speed Chase Ends in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man is behind bars after troopers say he led police on a high-speed chase in Lackawanna County.

According to state police, Onterrio Brown, of East Stroudsburg, was involved in a hit and run in Monroe County.

Troopers chased Brown along Interstate 380 to Dunmore, where he was captured off the Tigue Street exit.