Hero’s Welcome Home for Lackawanna Trail Football Team

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. -- A high school football team in Wyoming County was welcomed home with a parade.

The Lackawanna Trail Lions returned to the high school in Factoryville early Saturday morning with a police and firetruck escort.

The Lions defeated Juniata Valley 24-14 Friday night to earn a spot in next week's Class A football state championship.

"We're a small little school. We have 27 kids on our roster, and we're going to Hershey. It's just unbelievable. We're so excited," said Cindy Edwards, the mother of one of the players.

It is the first football championship game in the school's history.

The Lions will play Farrell Thursday afternoon at Hershey Park Stadium.