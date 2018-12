Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A fugitive wanted for an armed robbery in Puerto Rico was caught in Hazleton.

According to police, officers were called to North Locust Street for an assault around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Once there, they found Jesus Piris-Acevedo, who was wanted in San Juan, hiding in the basement. He tried to run but was quickly caught.

Piris-Acevedo is locked up in Luzerne County.