Four in Custody After Shots Fired, Chase in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Four people are in custody after officers say shots were fired in Monroe County.

According to investigators, two BMWs led police on a chase after the gunfire along Hill Street in East Stroudsburg around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both vehicles wrecked. One person got away.

Officers say the shooter is in custody and charges will be filed.