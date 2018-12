Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Firefighters in Scranton were called to a restaurant early Saturday morning.

Flames broke out at West Side Flava's on Luzerne Street around 6 a.m.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 an electrical fire may have started in the front of the store by the cash register.

Investigators are looking for an official cause.

No one was hurt.

The owner hopes to reopen in a few weeks.