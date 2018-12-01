Festive Tree Topper by Keith Phelps

Posted 10:00 am, December 1, 2018, by

Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps always shows us how to make beautiful decorations for our homes.  See how to make a festive sparkling red and white tree topper that will be the perfect accent for the centerpiece of your holiday home...your Christmas Tree!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s