Farewell to Former Olyphant Fire Chief

OLYPHANT, Pa. -- Community members in Lackawanna County said their final goodbyes to a fallen former fire chief.

Former Olyphant Fire Chief Michael Galay died last week at his home in New Jersey.

Firefighters in Olyphant used ladder trucks to hold the flag along the route of the funeral procession Saturday morning.

"He means a lot to our community. He was a great fireman and a great person. He was involved in a lot of activities in our town," said Robert Hudak, trustee for Queen City Hose Company #8.

Galay responded to a call with his department in New Jersey on November 21. He went home and died in his sleep.

Galay was 71 years old.