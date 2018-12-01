Daughter of Fallen Trooper Follows in Father’s Footsteps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRAINTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Nearly a decade her father was killed in the line of duty, the daughter of a fallen Pennsylvania state trooper is being honored for following in her father's footsteps.

Breanna Miller swore to uphold the Constitution at her enlistment ceremony into the U.S. Army on Saturday.

Miller's family, as well as dozens of Pennsylvania state troopers and police officers from Tunkhannock, were there for the ceremony to celebrate with her and also to honor her father, who was there in spirit at the Lacey Street Cemetery.

Miller is the daughter of Trooper Joshua Miller, who was killed in the line of duty in 2009.

"I think it's special because number one, the sacrifice that Josh made, and we all know he was a United States Marine and a Pennsylvania state trooper, and with his daughter Breanna now following in his footsteps in the United States Army, I think it's remarkable she's turned into such a strong woman, and I think it was important for us to come out here and support the family and honor Josh for the sacrifice that he made almost 10 years ago," said Capt. John Nederostek, Pennsylvania State Police.

After the ceremony, the troopers and officers congratulated Miller, and she took a moment to thank them for their continued support.

"It was so emotional. It brought back so many memories, but at the same time, it made me so happy to see everyone here, so the support and knowing that they're still my family and always have my back," Miller said.

Family members and troopers tell Newswatch 16 Breanna Miller's enlistment ceremony is a celebration for her following in her father's footsteps, but it is bittersweet.

"There's a number of mixed emotions. There's emotions we know what we're missing, but we also know what it's taken to get here, so there's a sense of accomplishment that we're doing what we set out to do to find a positive way," said Angela Miller, Trooper Miller's wife.

Breanna Miller says it's her father who inspires her to serve our country every day.

"He's constantly in the back of my mind, and I know through this journey that he'll be there with me, and that's like I will never give up because I know that he's there," said Breanna Miller.