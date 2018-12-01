Cutest No-Bake Christmas Cookies Ever by Lady Macaron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lady Macaron in Lake Ariel offers a fabulous selection of freshly baked cookies for the holidays. They show us how to make these adorable no-bake Peanut Butter Reindeer Truffles and Christmas Mouse cookies perfect for your holiday gatherings. Order your cookies for the holidays! Non-Bake recipes below:

Peanut Butter Reindeer Truffle

1 - 4oz. jar peanut butter

2- sticks softened butter

1- 2lb. bag of powdered sugar

3- bags milk melting chocolate

Ingredients for the Face of the Reindeer only:

Pretzels, candy eyeballs and round red pearl sprinkles.

Blend well and refrigerate for 2 hours

Roll into balls place on parchment paper, return to refrigerator for 2 hours.

Melt chocolate and dip balls, refrigerate for a few minutes until chocolate hardens. Place chocolates in mini cupcake holders.

With melted chocolate, glue broken pretzel pieces (antlers) to the ball. Do the same for candy eyes and add the round red sprinkle pearl for the nose.

Christmas Mouse Cookies

Oreos

Hershey Kisses

Maraschino Cherries with the stem

White and Dark(or Milk) melting chocolate

Edible cake pearls

Edible green leaf candies

Edible red bead candies

Black tube icing

Black gel icing

Sliced almonds

1. Melt white chocolate in 20 second increments in the microwave.

2. Completely submerge Oreo in white chocolate, lift Oreo out using fork or utensil, scrape off excess and let drip dry on wire rack.

3. Once the Oreo is completely dry, melt your dark or milk chocolate in 20 second increments.

4. Dip maraschino cherry in chocolate. Carefully place the dipped cherry on the Oreo cookie. At the same time, while holding the cherry stem. Take an unwrapped wrapped Hersey kiss bottom facing front of the cherry, place together. They should adhere together and stand on their own on top of the Oreo, making the body and head of the mouse.

5. Let the Chocolate dry completely.

6. Using the sliced almonds, as ears, dip rounded bottoms into melted chocolate and carefully insert between the Hershey kiss and Cherry. Hold in place until they stay on their own.

7. Time for the eyes. Pick two edible cake pearls, carefully put a small amount of black tube icing on the cake pearl eyes. Stick them on the face, above the nose.

8. Then dot each eye with the icing gel.

9. To make the Christmas flower, take the green leave candies and put a small bit of tube icing on the to so they adhere. Place both on one side of the mouse. Then put a dot of tube icing on the red bead candy for a berry between the leaves. Then you have your Christmas Mouse cookie.