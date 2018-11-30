Wyoming Valley Clutch Ranked 10th, 4-0 in ABA

Posted 6:38 pm, November 30, 2018, by

In their inaugural season in the ABA, the Wyoming Valley Clutch are 4-0, ranked 10th in the league. Chris Shovlin is averaging 28 points per game. The Clutch host the Central PA Sharks and the Elmira Eagles on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Both games are 7:00 PM at the Wilkes-Barre CYC.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

