Southern Columbia Advances to State Title Game

Posted 11:52 pm, November 30, 2018, by

The No. 1 Southern Columbia football team is going back to Hershey, after defeating West Catholic 42-6 in the PIAA Class "AA" Semifinals. This is the fourth consecutive trip to the state title game for the Tigers.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

