Scranton Prep Falls to Middletown in PIAA Semifinals

Posted 11:46 pm, November 30, 2018, by

The No. 3 Scranton Prep football team fell to Middletown 35-21 in the PIAA Class "AAA" Semifinals. This is the third consecutive season the Cavaliers' season ended at the hands of the Blue Raiders.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

