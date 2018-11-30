× Reported School Assault Under Investigation

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A reported incident between a male and female student inside Shamokin Area High School is currently under investigation by police in Coal Township.

Investigators say they are looking into allegations of an assault by a male student on November 2.

The mother of the female student said to be involved posted about the alleged assault on Facebook, saying the male student forced her daughter into a stairwell and tried to force her to perform a sexual act. The post has been shared on the social media platform more than 1,600 times.

Police will only say they are investigating a reported assault.

More students have come forward with allegations against the same student.

The high school superintendent released a statement saying:

“When we were made aware of the original allegations and the additional allegations, the school immediately contacted our local law enforcement agency and the parents whose children are allegedly involved. We have since been working closely with our local law enforcement agency and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Parents and grandparents picking up students at Shamokin Area High School tell Newswatch 16 they feel safe sending students here and are confident in the school staff’s ability to handle any investigation involving students.

“The daughter, she’s a senior here and I feel she’s really safe here. Yeah there’s always going to be some kind of bullying or whatever going on and that’s in all schools but as far as safety here, I 100 percent have faith in our staff here,” said Deborah Yost.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, but charges are likely to be filed against the male student sometime next week for the incident earlier this month. Any other allegations against the student will be investigated separately.