PetSmart Making A Comeback After Tornado

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Another tornado-damaged store is set to reopen near Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
PetSmart is coming back! The store is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m.
This was one of the businesses destroyed by a twister back in June.
That tornado destroyed some buildings which had to be demolished and caused serious damage here in the Wilkes-Barre Township commercial area.
Things are getting back to normal.
On November 18, TJ Maxx reopened here in the Arena Hub Plaza.
Dick's Sporting Goods reopened on November 19.
Barnes & Noble is operating in a temporary location. Work continues on the permanent store and store officials plan to reopen sometime next year.
41.240139 -75.841911