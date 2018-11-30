PetSmart Making A Comeback After Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Another tornado-damaged store is set to reopen near Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

PetSmart is coming back! The store is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m.

This was one of the businesses destroyed by a twister back in June.

That tornado destroyed some buildings which had to be demolished and caused serious damage here in the Wilkes-Barre Township commercial area.

Things are getting back to normal.

On November 18, TJ Maxx reopened here in the Arena Hub Plaza.

Dick's Sporting Goods reopened on November 19.

Barnes & Noble is operating in a temporary location. Work continues on the permanent store and store officials plan to reopen sometime next year.

