‘Olde Time Christmas’ Underway in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Downtown Jim Thorpe is starting to come alive with the sights and sounds of the holiday season.

Everywhere you look, there are festive decorations to be seen.

“We always appreciate all the work and wonderment they put into the town and how they share it. We are happy to be here,” said Karen Gorrie, Klingerstown.

This weekend kicks off a holiday tradition for the borough. It’s the 37th annual “Olde Time Christmas” celebration.

For the next three weekends, holiday events are planned.

“The whole park gets crowded and they have music going on. There are a ton of different events. Santa comes in with a Santa train ride and it’s really the charm of the town, on top of Christmas. It’s magical,” said Jordan Cummins, “Olde Time Christmas” committee.

Not only do people like coming to Jim Thorpe this time of year to see all the decorations, but it also gets people inside the shops, too.

“It’s really nice. Especially since a lot of people do online shopping now, it’s great to come to a downtown. I really enjoy that a whole lot more,” said Kathy Johnson, Bloomsburg.

Proceeds from a lot of the holiday events that are planned will support local charities.

