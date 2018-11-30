× Oh! Christmas Tree! Pottsville Debuts Huge Tree

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The city of Pottsville is certainly in the holiday spirit. Along Market Street, a manger scene is on display, snowflakes illuminate the light posts and a menorah stands tall wishing everyone a happy Hanukah.

There’s also this massive Christmas tree.

“The square, the backdrop it’s very large. It’s a big area. We’ve had smaller trees and they just haven’t quite fit in the way that they should,” said city administrator Thomas Palamar.

“I think it’s beautiful. It’s one of the biggest trees I’ve seen in Pottsville. Maybe it’s the best tree in all of Schuylkill County,” Ivana Mercuri said.

The topic has been an ongoing debate in Schuylkill County: is this the biggest Christmas tree in the city’s history?

“I kind of have a feeling that’s going to be the record. It’s the biggest one I’ve seen all my life,” said Patrick Murphy.

“It’s actually a 40-foot tree,” said Palamar. “It’s probably standing 37 feet right now because it is a few feet below grade so that it’s secure and stable.”

Although city officials confirm this is the largest Christmas tree in the city’s history, one woman who has lived in Pottsville her entire life isn’t quite buying the hype.

“Absolutely not,” Colleen Murphy said. “Without a doubt, 1990 was the biggest one.”

The tree cost the city $400 and was purchased from Helen and Ed’s Tree Farm in Wapwollopen in Luzerne County.