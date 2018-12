× Murder Trial Deliberation Halted for the Weekend

The court has recessed for the night after approximately four hours of deliberation for the cold case in Clinton County.

Deliberation paused tonight around 9 p.m Friday night.

The jury will come back to continue deliberating on Monday December 3rd at 8 a.m. at the court house.

The case involving defendant Loyd Groves dates back to the 90’s and is expected to wrap up early next week.