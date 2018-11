TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is charged with child endangerment and assault after police say she abused her 4-year-old son.

Troopers say Ashlyn McCartney, 24, of Towamensing Township, near Lehighton, beat the boy so badly that he suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital near Allentown.

McCartney is locked up with bail set at $500,000.