Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl

SOUTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An accused sexual predator is behind bars in Schuylkill County.

State police arrested Brian Fisher on Thursday.

Troopers say the 53-year-old from the Allentown area sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl near Lake Wynonah between January 2017 and this past summer.