Major Earthquake Rocks Anchorage Alaska

ANCHORAGE, AL. -- The earthquake in anchorage Alaska damaged buildings, roads, and bridges.

It registered a magnitude of 7.0 officially classifying it as a major earthquake.

Alaska is no stranger to earthquakes.

In fact, about one thousand earthquakes happen every month in Alaska but most of them are so minor that they go unnoticed.

The reason Alaska sees so many earthquakes is because the 49th state sits over a major fault line between the Pacific and North American tectonic plates.

How those plates shift determines how strong an earthquake is and how far away from the epicenter the earthquake can be felt.

While we don't see nearly as many earthquakes here in Pennsylvania, there are some minor faults that have caused some memorable earthquakes.

In August 2011 the strongest earthquake in the Eastern U.S. since 1944 shook our neck of the woods.

The magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused buildings to be evacuated and disrupted the Little League World Series.

In June of 2010 a magnitude 5.0 earthquake was responsible for damaging the EMS building in Honesdale.

Don't worry yourself with a major earthquake hitting your backyard, though.

Major snowstorms happen much more frequently than noticeable earthquakes across the keystone state.