× ‘It’s great to be back’- Petsmart Reopens after Tornado

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Another tornado-damaged property in Luzerne County’s busiest shopping district has reopened.

Petsmart reopened its doors Friday for a soft opening.

Mary Ann Sutton has been waiting for this day for five months now. The Petsmart in the Arena Hub Shopping Center has finally reopened near Wilkes-Barre.

“We’re in usually once a week or sometimes twice, and we can order ahead, and they have everything for us and they’re wonderful,” Sutton said.

The Petsmart was one of the many businesses damaged by the tornado that blew through the Arena Hub Plaza in June. The store was severely damaged.

“We were very, very lucky that it happened when it did. There were not a lot of people. We were able to get all of our animals evacuated so it was the best of a bad situation,” said Petsmart’s Anna Daniels.

In this story Tornado in Wilkes-Barre Township

The store is still in its same location but customers will notice it has a new set up and a new look.

“We actually have a brand-new look to us. We have a lot of different colors. We have a lot of different theming. Of course, some of our long-term customers will notice that things are in a little different location,” Daniels said.

“The new store is really pretty, A little bit different, but easy to find. You have to get used to it like anything else,” Sutton said.

While the store in Wilkes-Barre Township was closed, about a dozen of its employees were able to keep their jobs by working in other Petsmart locations, including Bobby Kelly.

“A lot of the first that came in, we know them by name and they know us by name and everything. so, it was just great to see their faces again,” Kelly said.

“Feels great. We’re great to be back, great to see that the community is welcoming. We’re just happy overall. Our team has never been stronger. It’s a real good feeling and it’s great to be back,” Daniels added.

Petsmart will hold its grand reopening on December 8. A ribbon cutting will be held at 9 a.m. that day.