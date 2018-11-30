Home in Monroe County Destroyed by Fire

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire destroyed a home in the Poconos Friday morning.

The family and pets who lived in the home were able to get out safely but there's not much left to their house.

Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder sent us these photos of all the flames they were dealing with when they got the home on Lesh Road near Sciota around 9:30 a.m.

When our crew got there, we found all the damage the fire caused to that house.

There's no word on what started the flames.

