× Good Samaritans Help Catch Driver After School Bus Crash and Taking Off

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Some good Samaritans helped police catch a driver after a school bus crash in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers say Ronald Warren ran off after hitting the bus Thursday at the intersection of Park Avenue and Hill Street.

Witnesses caught up with him and turned him over to police.

Investigators suspect Warren was on drugs at the time.

No one was hurt in that crash in Wilkes-Barre.