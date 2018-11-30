Donating Trees for Troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Christmas tree farm in Carbon County is making sure military members and their families have a green Christmas.

Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton is kicking off its annual "Trees for Troops" program this weekend.

Area schools, businesses, and individuals collect and donate money to send trees from the farm to servicemen and women.

This year, the farm hopes to donate 700 trees.

"Getting a Christmas tree is so special to them. It comes from people's hearts and that's what matters," said Lt. Col. Amanda Fegley of Panther Valley ROTC.

Volunteers helped load the trees onto Fed Ex trucks to be shipped to Fort Benning, Georgia, the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, and to the Pittsburgh area.