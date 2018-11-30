Big Rig Wrecks Cars in West Scranton

Posted 11:58 am, November 30, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A big rig wrecked some parked cars Friday morning in Scranton.

At least two vehicles were damaged along Luzerne Street in the city's west side.

Police report no injuries.

It appears the truck had some kind of mechanical issue before it crashed into those cars near West Scranton High School.

