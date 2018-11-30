Big Rig Wrecks Cars in West Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A big rig wrecked some parked cars Friday morning in Scranton.
At least two vehicles were damaged along Luzerne Street in the city's west side.
Police report no injuries.
It appears the truck had some kind of mechanical issue before it crashed into those cars near West Scranton High School.
41.409168 -75.688352
9 comments
whopperplopper
more hate comments from the armchair truck drivers that never spent a minute behind the wheel of a rig.
piss ants that run their mouths, but have no idea what they are talking about.
lickerblisters
Fyi, I have successfully driven big truck for several years without any incidents. I will throw these cowboy clowns under the bus every chance I get!
donny hud43987
Lol, a mechanical problem! Lol, of course, what else would the trucker tell the police? Oh, I was texting or not paying attention!! Lol, that was to cover the truckers a#$,, no wonder there’s attorneys specifically FOR TRUCK ACCIDENTS!!! I wonder how many thousands of dollars this one is gonna cost!! Something needs to be done!!! Seriously!!!! It’s out of control!!!!!
donny hud43987
Where’s big Al from our earlier conversation about CARELESS TRUCKERS!!! BREAKER BREAKER , YOU IN THERE BIG AL!! WHATS YER 20? OVER? LOL, UNBELIEVABLE, ACTUALLY, ITS SO COMMON, IM USED TO IT! CARELESS TRUCKERS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED!!!!!!!
jimbrony
He’s still licking his wounds from the earlier thrashing.
donny hud43987
Lol, not another truck wreck!!! Lol, wow!! What’s the excuse on this one?? One after another after another!!!! CARELESS TRUCKERS EVERYWHERE!!!!!!! SOMETHING NEEDS TO BE DONE!!! WEVE HAD IT!!!
lickerblisters
Hey driver, did you ever think about pulling your red and yellow knobs? Maybe your trolly brake too?
jimbrony
Rumor has it the mechanical problem was a loose nut behind the wheel.
jimbrony
Well, well…