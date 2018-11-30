Big Rig Driver Crashes After Swerving to Avoid Slow Driver on Interstate 81

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A big rig driver crashed after trying to avoid to a slow driver on a highway in Luzerne County.
State police say the tractor trailer driver had to swerve around a driver going too slowly on Interstate 81 north near Nuangola early Friday morning.
The car did not have its hazard lights on.
The big rig veered into the woods and crashed into some trees.
Nobody was hurt but troopers plan to ticket the slow-going driver in Luzerne County.
4 comments
donny hud43987
Albert , the crashes are definitely typical!!!
albertcohol
That’s right, cars and flipped SUVs never have a typical accident do they.
We never see this on the news.
YEAH RIGHT!!
albertcohol
And the typical Trash A Trucker comments begin.
lickerblisters
Headline should probably read, “Speeding big rig swerves to avoid vehicle traveling at safe speed.”