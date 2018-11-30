Big Rig Driver Crashes After Swerving to Avoid Slow Driver on Interstate 81

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A big rig driver crashed after trying to avoid to a slow driver on a highway in Luzerne County.

State police say the tractor trailer driver had to swerve around a driver going too slowly on Interstate 81 north near Nuangola early Friday morning.

The car did not have its hazard lights on.

The big rig veered into the woods and crashed into some trees.

Nobody was hurt but troopers plan to ticket the slow-going driver in Luzerne County.