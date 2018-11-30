× 16 To The Rescue: Nadine and Thunder

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are dozens of cats at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose that need homes. We are going to introduce you to two of them.

The first is Nadine, an adult domestic shorthair mix. Volunteers say she often gets overlooked.

“She’s been here for almost two years and people stop by and they look at her and say, ‘What a beautiful cat she is,’ but they don’t really try to pet her, but you know maybe they don’t have the connection either with her,” said volunteer Linda Lee. “She has a strong personality. She can be kind of hot and cold but I think once she’s in a home, I think she would be a good companion.”

Volunteers say she would do best in a home without children.

“I think she would do well in a home with a couple or a single person.”

Volunteers recommend Nadine as the only pet.

“She likes her own space. She likes to be the queen of the house. you can just tell that by her personality.”

Another cat at true friends looking for his forever is Thunder, a 5-year-old domestic short hair mix and a shelter favorite.

“I would have to say as much as I love all of them, he’s probably the sweetest cat we have here now,” Lee said.

Thunder adores people of all ages.

“He’d be great with kids because he just has that easygoing, love-me temperament, so I think kids would really enjoy him because they could snuggle and cuddle with him. That’s what he is, a real snuggler.”

Shelter workers say he is always vying for attention.

“He is like a bundle of love, a bundle of mush. He melts right into you when you hold him. He reaches out if you walk away.”

Thunder gets along with cats.

“I think he would work well in any home. Not sure about dogs, but he has the temperament where I think he would be alright with a dog.

