WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Some might be without water after a water main break in Wilkes-Barre.

Water was seen pouring from West Chestnut Street just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

It even pooled in the parking lot at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Crews say homes and businesses along that street may not have water until the pipe is fixed.

There's no estimate yet of when repairs could be completed on that water main in Wilkes-Barre.