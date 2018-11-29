× Volunteers Creating Annual Christmas Boulevard in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — If you’ve lived in Berwick for more than one year, it’s a pretty safe bet you are familiar with Christmas Boulevard. It’s a Christmas display on Market Street and it’s in its 72nd year.

“It’s a mile-long stretch of a light show, music, live action. We have carolers, we have Santa Claus there, we give out chips to everybody who comes through,” explained Berwick Boulevard Association president Mike Monico.

Volunteers spent the day setting up for the month-long event. Monico says it’s crunch time.

“Yes, it is, and we’ve been getting killed by the weather.”

“Monday was a washout. It was terrible. Yesterday and the day before were pretty windy,” volunteer Mike Spaid said.

Volunteers braved the cold to set up the boulevard.

People of all ages work on Christmas Boulevard. For example, students with Berwick Area High School’s art club have been working on a plot for about three weeks.

“This year, I drew a lot of stuff, I painted a lot of stuff, it’s really exciting,” said volunteer Jenna Spaid.

Students painted animals. Their theme is “Christmas at the Zoo.” Many of the students grew up coming to Christmas Boulevard.

“When I was a child, I never really thought of who put it on, like it was just there. Now I’m working on it so it’s interesting,” Jenna added.

Christmas Boulevard runs nightly from December 1 through December 31. Volunteers ask drivers to slow down as they are passing by.