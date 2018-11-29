Task Force Gives Presentation on Plan to Fight Blight in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP, Pa. -- Folks in Lackawanna County came together tonight in an effort to fight blight

It was a good crowd that packed the room here at the Lackawanna County Public Safety building in Jessup.

A task force was created about six months ago by Lackawanna County Landbank, a county agency and a nonprofit NeighborWorks NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Tonight, was a presentation of what the group came up with to rid the county of blight.

“Things like property conservatorship, quality of life ticketing ordinances, all different methods that municipalities can use to address blighted properties, either prevented blight from occurring or cleaning up existing blighted properties and redeveloping them,” said Todd Pousley with NeighborWorks.

Most of those attending the meeting were representatives of municipalities in Lackawanna County.