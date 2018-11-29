× Son Sentenced for Shooting Death of Father in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A son has been sentenced to decades in prison after admitting to shooting and killing his father in Schuylkill County.

Tyler Swantek pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years for shooting his father Todd Swantek in the head with a rifle in May of 2017.

Swantek was arrested in July of 2017 after Frackville police found his father’s body on a couch in the family’s home on North Third Street at the end of May.

Investigators say the body was badly decomposed and covered by several blankets and pillows.

Court documents show the victim had been dead for weeks and that the Swantek used air fresheners and candles to try to mask the smell of the body.

