WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Pop-up shopping for a cause tonight in Wilkes-Barre.

The chamber of commerce hosted this *Shop Pop-up* for a cause tonight in the Midtown Village.

Vendors from throughout the region set up here from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Tonight's event was in addition to the usual weekend shopping that's available here for the holiday season.

A 10 dollar donation at the door of tonight's event in Wilkes-Barre benefited the local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.