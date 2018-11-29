‘Santa? That’s Messed Up!’: Backlash over ‘Lessons’ in ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Posted 7:42 am, November 29, 2018, by , Updated at 07:39AM, November 29, 2018

It’s a staple in many homes and the longest-running holiday special in television history, but Twitter users had some critical observations to share after Tuesday’s showing of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

In it, Rudolph is booted out of the reindeer games over his “blinkin’ beacon.” He teams up with Hermey the Elf, also a misfit, along with Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster heading to the Island of Misfit Toys and back.

He eventually saves Christmas thanks to his big red nose.

The moral of the story? What makes us different also makes us special.

But right after the movie aired Tuesday night, Twitter users were quick to pick it apart, saying that certain scenes and the story’s lessons are actually pretty disturbing and sad.

Check it out:

Other reactions were actually pretty funny:

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s