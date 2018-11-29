River Street Ramp to Interstate 81 Reopens in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A busy on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County reopened Thursday morning.

The contractor on this project took down the barricades on the ramp on River Street in Scranton just before 4 a.m. on Thursday.

For about three months now, drivers have had to detour in this area to get onto Interstate 81.

Work was being done on a bridge on Moosic Street that goes over the northbound lanes of the interstate.

For safety reason, the on-ramp had to be closed so crews had room to work.

Originally, that project was slated to take 60 days.

PennDOT officials say it's taken closer to 100 days for the work because of the rainy summer and because there was more deterioration on that bridge than they anticipated.

 

