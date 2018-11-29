Paving on Main Street in Stroudsburg Causes Backups

Build some extra time into your commute in downtown Stroudsburg. Sections of Main Street are down to one lane and parking meters are limited as paving begins. PennDOT says this should take 2-3 days to complete. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/XIyCnBxfE4 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 29, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One lane of traffic and cars weaving in and out, some honking horns – that’s the scene in Stroudsburg.

“It’s extremely difficult. You can hear there are people behind me honking. Everyone is impatient,” said David Nosti, East Stroudsburg.

This paving project on Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg was not how drivers expected to start their day.

PennDOT crews are putting the final paving layer on the road. Officials say weather delayed the project.

Business owners say it’s causing a lot of concerns.

“Right now, we are just kind of concerned because it was supposed to be Monday, Tuesday. Then it went to Tuesday, Wednesday and now it’s Wednesday, Thursday and they are just starting now and it’s Thursday, so we are probably going to lose our weekend,” said David Butler, Stroudsburg Photo owner.

Shop owners say one of the biggest issues they are having right now are parking meter signs. If you look, it says no parking until December 20. Contractors say that’s not exactly the case, this is just the window of time they gave themselves to finish the project. They expect to have it done much sooner than that.

PennDOT officials say two days are needed for each block with temperatures 40 degrees or higher and no rain.

The hope is to have the project finished by Sunday.

Jennifer Segreo from Cherry Valley says she hopes the weather cooperates so the work can get done.

“It took me like 30 minutes to get five minutes down the road, so yeah, it’s chaos,” said Segro.

PennDOT officials say contractors will be out from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

