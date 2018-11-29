Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in Groin Inside Arizona Walmart

BUCKEYE, Ariz. – Officers responding to reports of a shooting at an Arizona Walmart Tuesday found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the groin area, according to the Buckeye Police Dept.

Police said the victim was carrying an unholstered handgun in the front of his sweatpants, and it fired as he tried to reposition the weapon to keep it from falling, according to the The Arizona Republic.

Buckeye PD and fire working what appears to be a self-inflicted accidental shooting inside the Walmart Watson & Yuma — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyePolice) November 28, 2018

UPDATE: Adult male accidentally shot himself in the groin area inside the Walmart Watson & Yuma. Being transported to hospital. No other injuries. — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyePolice) November 28, 2018

Responders from the Buckeye police and fire departments found him in the meat department of the Watson Road big box store in Buckeye. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

He is expected to be charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm.