× Blue Angels Roar into Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — A couple of angels made a stop in our area on Thursday.

U.S Navy Blue Angels Squadron jet 7 roared into the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Thursday morning.

The two pilots are here to talk with airport officials about a possible date for next year’s air show.

There is no word yet on when the show will take place.