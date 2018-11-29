Annual Giving Tree Project in Hughesville  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. -- It may not look like much yet, but Brad Beaver is hoping a pile of trees outside The Friends Church in Hughesville will help bring holiday cheer to dozens of families this Christmas.

"We are getting 20 more tomorrow and that will bring us to 65,” Brad Beaver said.

Last year, Brad Beaver and his friends gave away over 50 Christmas trees to families in need in the Hughesville area. They called it The Giving Tree. The project that started as an English assignment has now grown into an annual community event.

"I figured it would be a little easier than last year. I just thought it would be a little more difficult with college,” Beaver said.

"These guys have done a great job. That's these guys. That's Brad and Jared and Dale. These guys have done a great job," Pastor Dan Cale said.

There is a limited number of trees, and Pastor Dan Cale tells Newswatch 16 that people who are interested in getting a tree need to contact the church to reserve one.

"One of the people who came in brought three grandchildren who were living with her and they were going to have to decorate a houseplant for Christmas," Pastor Cale said.

By Saturday, the front lawn at Friends Church in Hughesville will look more like a Christmas tree farm. The trees will be upright, so people can look at them before they bring them home for the holiday.

"It's just great being able to live 20 minutes from home and come back and help the families that I know," Beaver said.

"It's not just a Christmas tree. It's the fact that somebody cares. It's the fact that somebody is investing in their lives. It's a community event that doesn't leave people feeling impoverished, but instead helps them feel empowered and so it's just a great piece of Christmas," Pastor Cale said.

Families who would like to learn more can contact the church at (570) 584-2686