West Scranton Reacts to Kathleen Kane Reporting for Jail Time

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It appears Kathleen Kane is going to jail.

The former state attorney general and Scranton native who was once Pennsylvania's top law enforcement officer must report to the Montgomery County jail by 9 a.m. Thursday to start serving her 10-to-23-month sentence.

“She worked hard for the job. It's too bad what happened to her,” said Paul Trama from west Scranton. “Too bad for her, her fall from grace. Yeah, it's too bad.”

In west Scranton where Kane grew up, diners at Villa Maria restaurant still couldn't believe Kane, the state's first female attorney general, will soon be behind bars.

“I think it’s very, very sad when it comes down to that. There's other people that are out there that are way worse than her. Go get them,” said Kimberly Sabo.

“Who would she hurt if she wasn't in jail? Who would she hurt?” asked Cookie Mele. “She's not a threat to anybody. I don't think she should go to jail.”

“I don't think she should. She exposed a lot of people that did things they shouldn't have done, and they didn't like it, and they got back at her,” said Barney Comparetta.

Kane was found guilty by a Montgomery County jury in 2016 on perjury and other charges.

In the two years that passed, Kane had been fighting that conviction.

In a last attempt, Kane had asked a judge for more time to make arrangements for her children. That request was denied.

“They couldn't have waited another couple of weeks?” asked Comparetta. “That's politics.”

While most at the restaurant expressed sympathy for Kane and say she should not be going to jail, others say she did do the crime and she should do the time.

“I don't feel sorry because if you do something wrong, you got to pay for it,” said Ernie Gatto. “I thought she should have used a little more common sense.”