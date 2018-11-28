The Lady Bucks Basketball Team Returns Three Starters For The 2018-2019 Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lady Bucks don't re-build they re-load and this current team coached by Ben O'Brien is just that! Lackawanna league division III player of the year Victoria Toomey returns with help inside from Gianna Delfino an all everything guard Lisa Tallo. This trio combined to score 1,000 points last year taking Dunmore deep into the state playoffs.

"Yes it is a great senior class. They've been not only great players but they've been great role models for our younger players. They've been great leaders, so we are anticipating another great year out of them and we are excited to get started and really looking forward to it," said Ben O'Brien

"We'll obviously we want to get back to where we were last year. That loss in the state playoffs was a disappointment, but obviously it is our goal to get back to that spot and just get better along the way. We have a lot of young girls coming in who will really help us out obviously along with the returning starters so it's going to be an exciting season,"said Victoria Toomey.

"Having Coach O'Brien with us is absolutely amazing. He prepares us so well and us having three returning starters helps us tremendously because we've been playing together so many years now, and having Mariah Murray and Alexis Chapman also being starters helps us so much because everyone has so many different abilities it helps us all around," said Lisa Tallo.

"It's great! I love it! It's really exciting to come to practice everyday. I know lots of people can't say that about their teams, but when I talk to them they usually say that they and their team they don't really get along, but it's totally opposite with our team, like we are really close and we all have a lot of fun," said Gainna Delfino.

Dunmore had two losses last season, one to Neumann-Goretti, the other a league loss to Holy Cross.

The Lady Bucks open up at home with Mount Carmel on Friday December 7th. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna County.