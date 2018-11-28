Shoppers Saddened by Sneaker King Closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A shoe store in Luzerne County will close its doors after 70 years in business.

The owner made the announcement on Tuesday.

Right in the heart of Plains Township sits Jay Dee Sneaker King -- a business that's called the same corner home for more than 70 years. Now, the business is closing.

"I think any store that's been around for a long time, it would be upsetting to see it go," Adria Jacobosky said.

"I do go there, and I know a lot of people are going to miss it," said Doris Mersincavage.

The business was started by the Beccaris family in 1946. Since then, it's been a destination in Plains Township for families to pick up shoes, athletic gear, and clothing.

Customers we spoke with couldn't believe the store is closing.

"It's been here for a while," Jacobosky said. "My dad lived here for a long time. He used to bring me here when I was little. It was just like a family thing."

Jack Beccaris, the owner of the store, declined to be interviewed on camera, but Newswatch 16 spoke with one of the township's commissioners who said the store will be missed in the community.

"We wish the Beccaris family the best of luck. We are glad they were with us for so long, and we hope the best for them," said Plains Township Commissioner Robert Sax.

Once Sneaker King leaves, the prime location will be put up for sale or rent.

"You get a lot of personal attention in here and the other kind of shoe stores, they just don't care. They don't care," Mersincavage said.

The Beccaris family has other Sneaker King locations. Those will remain open. This location is expected to close by the end of the year.