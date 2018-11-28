Shawn Christy Hit with More Charges

Posted 11:44 am, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 01:29PM, November 28, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Shawn Christy is facing additional charges from his time on the run.

The U.S. Attorney filed charges related to vehicles and guns Christy allegedly stole from homes and businesses while he was a fugitive.

A warrant was issued for his arrest for making threats against President Trump and other officials.

He was caught more than three months later in Ohio.

Christy is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison.

