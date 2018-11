× River Street Ramp to I-81 in Scranton Set to Reopen

SCRANTON, Pa. — A PennDOT construction project has wrapped up in Scranton, and that means a heavily traveled on-ramp to Interstate 81 will reopen.

Back in August, the on-ramp from River Street onto I-81 north closed as crews worked to repair part of Route 307.

That on-ramp is set to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday after being closed for more than three months.